March 7, 1943 - August 7, 2019 David Elias Rich (b. Reich), husband, father, grandfather, and brother, died August 7, 2019 at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 76. Born on March 7, 1943 in New York, NY, to Joseph Henry Reich and Tamar Silverman, David moved to Los Angeles with his parents and sister, Maxine Isaac Reich, as a young child. David had a few great loves for which he shall be forever remembered. First and most important was his family. On June 7, 1967, he married Sherry Leigh Dobbins. Over the course of their 52-year marriage, they raised two children, Aron Laurence Rich and Ami Louise Rich, and welcomed a daughter by marriage, Dulce Nereyda Sillas Meza, and a grandson, Dean Alexander Rich (age 7). Second, David loved to travel. He lived in France as a child, on a kibbutz in Israel as a young adult, and in Canada before settling down. After marrying Sherry (he lovingly joked because of her TWA travel perks), he and the family routinely enjoyed trips to Paris, New York, Honolulu, London, and countless other destinations. Finally, David was a great lover of fine food and wine. As proprietor of Cordon Bleu Restaurant Supply, his career afforded him the opportunity to befriend many of the greatest chefs in Los Angeles and around the US. He delighted in hosting friends and family for his home-cooked feasts. We will think of David every time we see the ratatouille stain on the kitchen ceiling, the result of a great blender explosion in years past. David is survived by Sherry, Aron, Ami, Dulce, Dean, Maxine, and his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you celebrate David's life by inviting your family and those you love most to an extravagant dinner. The family will celebrate privately in the same manner.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019