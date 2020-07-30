Passed peacefully at his home in Santa Monica, CA on July 24, 2020.Born in Glastonbury, CT to Francis and Frances (Carini) Stoltz, David developed an early and lifelong love for the sea during family beach vacations. He owned several sailboats over the years and most recently raced his beloved Catalina 38, Andiamo, in local regattas.An avid sailor and skier, David excelled at these sports. He also competed as an amateur motorcycle endurance racer.David had a long, successful career as an executive producer: first with Walter Gregg and Associates in New York, then at Donny and Marie Osmond's production studio in Orem, UT and Kaleidoscope in LA. He went on to establish his own company, Sonic Films. David had many adventures filming extreme sport and celebrity TV commercials in the US, Caribbean, Brazil and Italy and even survived a helicopter crash while filming a Kawasaki jet ski spot.Modest, kind and generous, David never met a dog he didn't love. His other passions included all variations of pasta, music, movies and cultivating his garden.He is survived by first mate and partner in crime for the last 12 years, Roberta "Robbie" Silverman; daughter Danielle and grandson Decklan Francis Bain of Hailey, ID; and former wife Barbara Dudley of Bend, OR. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his name to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
(donate.lls.org
) or American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (secure.aspca.org
).