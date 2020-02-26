|
October 4, 1939 - February 24, 2020 David H. Weiss, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Born in Chicago and raised in LA, the "Baron of Brentwood" was a fixture from Barrington Village to Pauley Pavilion. David earned his B.A. and his MBA from UCLA, and went on to co-found Howard Capital Management, which has become a major investment firm in the LA area. David served his community through involvement with multiple non-profit organizations and leadership positions, served on the board of The Crossroads School and Portals Mental Health Center, and formerly chaired the Board and Executive Committee of the Dashew Center for International Students and Scholars at UCLA. A passionate supporter of UCLA athletics, specifically tennis and gymnastics, David was a standout athlete in his youth and remained an avid tennis player for decades. David is survived by his loving wife, Andrea; his two devoted children, Rob and Julie; his deeply adoring grandchildren Kira, Noah, and Olympia; and the countless friends he made throughout his rich life thanks to his gregarious personality and genuine love for others. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to UCLA Gymnastics, the Angeles Clinic, or any other cancer charity.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 26, 2020