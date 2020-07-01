December 1925 - June 2020 Hal died Friday June 26 as peacefully as he had lived. At 18, he joined the navy and served in the Pacific in WW11. Upon graduation from USC Medical School, he opened a family practice in Mission Hills. He was admired and loved by his family, friends, and patients to whom his devotion never failed. His most treasured days were as husband to Sydell and father to Martin and Linda who all shared his love of sailing and years at the Del Rey Yacht Club. As a docent at the L.A.Zoo, his interest in the reptile house became his main focus. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Sydell, his son Martin (Gloria), daughter Linda (Jeffrey), and granddaughters Jenna and Chelsea who were the great joy of his life. His kindness, generosity, intellect, and wit will continue to inspire us.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store