July 23, 1946 - September 29, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother/uncle, David "The Nino" J. Almanzan. David was born on July 23, 1946 in East Los Angeles to parents, Ruben D. Almanzan and Clorinda Arciniega Almanzan. He grew up on Evergreen St. in East LA, eventually moving with his parents to Hacienda Heights, CA in 1980. David followed in his father's footsteps, working for LA DWP for 35 years. David is survived by his brother, Ruben R. Almanzan, sister-in-law, Prose Almanzan, nephew, Raul Almanzan, niece, Celia Almanzan-Fox, her husband, Andrew Fox, two grand-nephews, Merritt & Reyes Fox, and his long-time companion, Susan Luna.David loved to travel the world, having been all over Russia, China, South America, and even Antarctica. But what he loved most was family, whether he was spending time with us, studying or discussing our genealogy, or just catching up with all the cousins, aunts, and uncles on his daily phone calls that he loved to make. At 6 ft. 4, he was known for his large stature, but also for his big smile and laugh, and his even bigger heart. He will be missed by many.



