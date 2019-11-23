|
|
March 5, 1951 - November 21, 2019 David Joel Pasternak, 68, passed away Thursday morning following a long battle with kidney cancer. Dave was the oldest son of Rubin, a Holocaust survivor, and Esther, and older brother to Marlene and Mark. He was born in New York City and moved to Los Angeles as a young child, where he lived for the rest of his life. He received a B.A. in Political Science from UCLA in 1973 and a J.D. from Loyola Law School in 1976. While at Loyola, he met the love of his life, Cynthia Rosen. They were married in 1988 and together raised three sons: Greg, Kevin and Matthew.Dave is remembered as a loving, generous husband, father, and friend. He loved to travel and visited every continent except Antarctica. He shared his love of films and rock n' roll with his family, even if they did not inherit his appreciation for Bruce Springsteen. He is known by his friends for his passion for cars, particularly Porsches, and for being an avid poker player. Dave also loved to attend concerts and plays and was a lifelong supporter of the Dodgers and UCLA football and basketball.Dave had an incredible work ethic, beginning with his first job at age 15 at Casa Burger in Sherman Oaks. After law school, he served at the Department of Corporations, Enforcement Division, and the Business and Tax Section of the California Attorney General's Office. He joined the private sector and became a partner in the Century City Law firm of Tyre, Kamins, Katz & Granof. In 1993, he & Cindy formed their own firm, now Pasternak, Pasternak & Alsbrook. He co-founded the California Receivers Forum and served on the boards of many organizations, including Bet Tzedek Legal Services and Stephen S. Wise Temple. He served as the President and Trustee of the Los Angeles County Bar Association, where he later received its highest honor, the Shattuck-Price Outstanding Lawyer Award. In 2013, he & Cindy shared the Met News Person of the Year Award. In 2015, he became the 91st President of the State Bar of California.Dave is survived by his wife Cindy, their sons Greg, Kevin and Matthew, and his siblings Marlene and Mark. Services will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2:30 p.m. at Mount Sinai, Simi Valley located at 6150 Mount Sinai Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93063. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of David Pasternak/Designated to Dr. Sumanta Pal, at City of Hope, 1500 East Duarte Road, Duarte, CA 91010 to the attention of Philanthropy.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 23, 2019