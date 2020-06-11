David "DJ" Johnson
October 1, 1948 - June 7, 2020 Award-winning musician, David "DJ" Johnson, 71, died in Port Angeles, WA. Johnson enjoyed an accomplished musical career, including winning a Grammy Award for Best Classical Compendium in 2015 as a member of the PARTCH Ensemble. Johnson also performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, toured with Roger Williams, worked as a freelance musician, and taught at the California Institute of the Arts for 26 years. He inspired generations of young musicians as a beloved and respected professor of percussive arts. A noted composer in his own right, he won the Percussive Arts Society Composition Competition in 1995 and his published percussion-based works continue to be performed worldwide. From 2001-16, Johnson was a central figure in PARTCH Ensemble; he then retired from CalArts in 2017, but stayed musically active. In addition to his musical accomplishments, Johnson was a loving father, a caring friend, an avid hiker, a passionate Lakers fan, and a doting grandfather. Donations in David Johnson's memory can be made to: http://paypal.me/donatepartch

