David Kiyoshi Nakaki, age 62, passed away on December 9, 2019.He is predeceased by his father, Hideo Nakaki, and brother, James Nakaki.David is survived by daughter, Karen (Kevin) Little; son, Mitchell Nakaki; daughter, Claire Nakaki; mother, Atsu Nakaki; sisters, Linda (Steve) Ritter and Susan (Matt) Lorenzini; and sister-in-law, Kathryn Nakaki; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Memorial service will be held on Friday, December 27, 11:00A.M. at West Los Angeles United Methodist Church, 1913 Purdue Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025 www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019