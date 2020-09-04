April 13, 1949 - August 24, 2020 David Koshu Ozaki, 71-year-old, Los Angeles-born, resident of Monterey Park passed away peacefully at Garfield Medical Center on August 24, 2020. David is survived by his loving family: wife, Irene Masako Ozaki; four sons, Brandon (Cindy), Matthew, Justin (Leslie) and Trevor Ozaki; grandchildren, Benton, Miya, Akira and Kaoru Ozaki; two brothers, Robert (Hisayo Tanaka) and Ronald (Gladys) Ozaki; also survived by many nieces, nephews and relatives here and in Japan. Due to current COVID-19 pandemic, Funeral service will be held privately at a later date. www.fukuimortuary.com
