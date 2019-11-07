Home

August 4, 1939 - November 4, 2019 David Levinson passed away at his home in Beverly Hills on November 4, 2019 surrounded by family. Born in 1939 and raised in Chicago, IL, David moved to Los Angeles in 1962 to pursue a career in television. He went on to have a fifty-five year career during which he received an Emmy for producing The Bold Ones: The Senator. He is survived by his wife Jan Levinson, his three children Sidney (wife Amy), Melissa (husband Manny) and Amy Levinson, stepchildren Peter (wife Carmen) and Anne Shutan (husband Scott), grandchildren Tess, Mira, Emilio, Santiago, and Mia Bella, brother Daniel, and his beloved golden retriever Charlie. Memorial service will be at 10 am, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Mount Sinai Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068 in the TaNaCH Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the cancer research .
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 7, 2019
