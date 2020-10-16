1/1
January 8, 1945 - October 2, 2020 David Laird Allan passed away peacefully at home Friday evening overlooking the bay, October 2, 2020, with his wife, Kaki, and daughter, Blair, by his side.Born January 8, 1945, he grew up in Philadelphia, PA and Charlottesville, VA. David matriculated from St. Paul's School, New Hampshire, and graduated from the University of Virginia, and Art Center College of Design, Los Angeles. He proudly served in Vietnam as an Air Force photographer.Married to Kaki in 1987, they resided with their daughter, Blair, in Pasadena and Balboa Island. In his professional life, as a CPA, David's career focused primarily on family offices, which he enjoyed very much. While possessing an incredible work ethic, family came first. A doting father, David shared a close bond with Blair. David was always a gentleman, known for his kindness, creativity, gentle spirit, intelligence, and dry sense of humor. His passions included music and playing the guitar, art and photography, cooking, a love of animals, and the ocean. Throughout his life, David forged lasting friendships which he deeply cherished.Kaki and David had an immense love for travel. Throughout the years of his illness, David made each day count, venturing extensively throughout much of Western Europe, and the United States. Highlights were trips to France, Cuba, the Caribbean, the Baltics, Antarctica, Australia and New Zealand and even Burning Man in 2015.David will be remembered and greatly missed.Donations in David's memory may be made to the Pasadena Humane Society or the Balboa Island Museum. Private services.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2020.
