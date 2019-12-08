|
June 4, 1928 - November 28, 2019 David Lee Harris passed away Thanksgiving evening surrounded by his loving family. He was 91 years old.David graduated from UC Berkeley and USC School of Pharmacy. He was a pharmacist, MFCC, roller skate shop owner, wooden boat builder, glider pilot and so much more. There are no words to properly describe this extraordinary man. He was truly a shaman of the heart who touched the souls of all who knew him. His wisdom, smile, humor and love will be deeply missed. David is survived by his devoted wife Tina Harris, his children Jeffrey Harris (Lani), Bradley Harris (Amy), Julie Harris (Russell Ghitterman), Warren Harris (Stephanie) and Leann Schantz (Kyle), his former daughter-in Selin Kepkep, and his grandchildren Benjamin, Jacob, Avi, Jordan, Adrian and Jackson. He was predeceased by his parents Tillie and Eddie Harris and brother Robert Harris.A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Eternal Light Chapel at Eden Memorial Park, 11500 Sepulveda Blvd., Mission Hills, CA 91345. Burial and reception will follow services.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019