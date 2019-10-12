|
July 20, 2019 With deepest sorrow, the family of David Lee Reich, 57, announce that David died Saturday, July 20, 2019 after a long and valiant battle with cancer. David requested that he die in his bed at home in Los Angles, California, where he passed peacefully surrounded by dear friends.David is survived by his mother, Carole , father Thomas, sister Shannon, Aunt Shirley Zimmerman, Uncle Samuel Reich, cousins and many loving friends.David's childhood was spent in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Aspen, Colorado. David attended the University of South Florida and his adult life was spent in Los Angles, California,where he was involved in the entertainment and sports industries.On a personal note, David was a force of nature, larger than life in personality and wit. David loved smart, beautiful women, his mother's cooking, fast cars, his cat, Lucifer, Penguin Hockey and above all his L. A. "family of friends ".A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019