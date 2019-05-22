January 31, 1925 - May 15, 2019 David Lewellyn Dart, 94, left this life on May 15, 2019, in San Francisco, with his family by his side. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Van Houten Dart; dear father of Melinda and father-in-law of Jamie; proud grandfather of Margaret Eva and Alexander David Dart-Padover and fond uncle of nephews, Jeff (Leslye), Greg (Rachel), and Bill (Sheila) Byberg. David was born on January 31, 1925, in Detroit, Michigan, to Margaret and Edward Bowen Dart, of Abercarn, Wales. Sister Edith and brothers Ray and Lester predeceased him. He attended Pattengill Elementary School, McKinsey High School, Hillsdale College, and Wayne State University, majoring in mathematics. He met Margaret Van Houten of Redford and they were married in Honolulu, in 1952, living there while he attended the University of Honolulu and she was an exchange teacher. They relocated to Southern California,where David was an aerospace engineer at Radio Plane Company. Back in the Detroit area, David worked at Chrysler Corporation, in Michigan, and Lockheed Martin, in Florida. From 1967 to 1992, he was employed by the United States Census Bureau, in Detroit, transferring to Los Angeles, after his wife's death. Traveling to Honolulu often for the Census, he wrote the newsletter, "The Regional Rap," and enjoyed hosting office parties in his nearby apartment. From 1987 to 2017 he was a manager for JDB Property, and valued his friends there and at his apartment building, The Dorridge. David enjoyed many hobbies, including baking bread, reading several newspapers daily, one in German, and acting as an extra in films and television, joining the Screen Actors Guild. Though an apartment dweller, David became an accomplished woodworker, turning out flawless furniture. Always a tinkerer, he created some eccentric inventions, such as ear glasses. He joined a nearby gym, becoming fit in his 80s. A passionate reader of world history and science, David admired Dickens and Darwin. He was a proud lifelong atheist. The family wishes to thank Sutter Hospice and Bay Area End of Life Options. David's ashes will be buried next to his wife in Grass Lake, Michigan. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 22 to June 2, 2019