October 7, 1937 - December 17, 2019 David Lytle Paulson, 82, of Boise, ID, died unexpectedly from heart related complications on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, while visiting family and friends in Claremont, CA. Born in Duluth, Minnesota, on October 7, 1937, David grew up in Sioux Falls, SD, graduating from Washington High School there in 1956. Following four years of service in the Air Force, he attended University of Minnesota and graduated with a degree in Accounting. His career path led him to financial positions with Minneapolis-based Honeywell, Pillsbury, and the Star Tribune. In 1977, he was recruited by the Los Angeles Times for the position of Controller and he moved his family to South Pasadena, CA, where he continued to work for the next 20 years, retiring as Treasurer. He attended one of the first Executive MBA programs offered by UCLA Anderson School of Management. A founding board member of LA's BEST, he served as Board Chairman, CFO and on various board committees throughout his 28 years on the board. He devoted many years to found, sustain and grow LA's BEST because he truly cared about children. He had a large collection of LA's BEST neckties that he wore proudly! He delighted in his volunteer work for the organization and always enjoyed attending the children's events and performances. His passions led him to running the LA Marathon, hiking Mt. Whitney, a river rafting trip in Hells Canyon, and achieving his private pilot license. He enjoyed visiting art galleries, museums, concerts, the theater and movies. He was a member of the El Korah Shrine in Boise. After living in South Pasadena for 30 years and Claremont for 10 years, David and his wife retired to Boise, ID, to be closer to their son and his family. Preceded in death by his parents, Marlow H. Paulson and Mildred Paulson Robinson, and his brother Marlow H. Paulson, Jr. Survived by his wife (and high school sweetheart) of 60 years Lynn, daughter Marsha Wipperman of Claremont, CA, son John (Elizabeth) of Boise, Idaho, and grandsons Wyatt Wipperman and Matthew Paulson. Memorial services will be at Cabot & Sons, Pasadena, CA, at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019. If you wish, donations may be made to LA's BEST, Assistance League of Pasadena, or City of Hope.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 25 to Dec. 28, 2019