David N. Gottlieb

David N. Gottlieb Obituary
March 9, 1947 - January 15, 2020 David Gottlieb was born in Mount Vernon, NY, in 1947 to Allan and Josephine Gottlieb. After obtaining an MFA from USC in Film Production, David moved to Topanga and lived there most of his life. He had a long career in the film industry making feature films, documentaries, and award-winning educational videos. He pursued his environmental interests by serving for 30 years on the Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains' board of directors and made many videos on conservation issues. He is best known for the documentary made in collaboration with Jim Ruxin, People's Temple. He died on 15 January 2020 in Santa Monica after a long struggle with dementia and is survived by his sons Gabe and Jamie, his daughter-in-law Sarah, his grandsons Elliot and Graham, and his partner Abigail Bok. A memorial will be held in Topanga on 7 March at 11:00 a.m.; RSVP to [email protected] for details.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 9, 2020
