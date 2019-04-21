September 24, 1941 - March 30, 2019 Passed away peacefully at his home in El Segundo, California, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children.David was born in Patterson, New Jersey, on September 24, 1941 to Roy and Mary Byrne. He is survived by his wife Marjorie Goddard; sons, David Byrne, Jr. and Michael Byrne; daughter Kathleen Williford (Craig); stepson Seth Goddard (Lisa); and grandson Oliver; and three younger siblings, Carol Lass, Steve Byrne and Andy Byrne.David was raised in Newtown, Connecticut, and attended the United States Air Force Academy, graduating in 1963. He served as a Captain in the US Air Force from 1963-1967 and supported combat operations in the Vietnam War, with honors, as a commander of a C-130.David spent his career as an aerodynamic engineer with the Skunk Works at Lockheed-Martin, where his expertise contributed to many significant cutting edge projects. In his spare time he helped others as a flight instructor of small aircraft and gliders. David and his wife Marjorie spent their retirement traveling the world extensively, playing tennis, walking the beach and reading.A memorial service will be held at the US Air Force Academy on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the US Air Force Academy Endowment, 3116 Academy Drive Suite 200, USAF Academy, CO 80840-4475 www.usafa.org/give OR in support of the hospice staff at VITAS Healthcare of Torrance, CA, 990 W. 190th St., Ste. 550, Torrance, CA 90502 Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary