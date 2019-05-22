|
July 6, 1930 - May 17, 2019 David Oreck, lover of jazz, cinema, theater, sports (excluding cricket) and his family, was the owner of Dozar Desk, an L.A. native, Air Force veteran, U.C.L.A. graduate and a beloved man of grace and a wicked sense of humor. He is survived by his wife of over 67 years, two daughters, 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was deeply appreciated in life and will be greatly missed. R.I.P. Dodger Man.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 22 to May 25, 2019