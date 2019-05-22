Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Oreck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Oreck

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Oreck Obituary
July 6, 1930 - May 17, 2019 David Oreck, lover of jazz, cinema, theater, sports (excluding cricket) and his family, was the owner of Dozar Desk, an L.A. native, Air Force veteran, U.C.L.A. graduate and a beloved man of grace and a wicked sense of humor. He is survived by his wife of over 67 years, two daughters, 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was deeply appreciated in life and will be greatly missed. R.I.P. Dodger Man.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 22 to May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.