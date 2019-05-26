Home

October 5, 1949 - December 6, 2018 David Patrick Bame was born in Los Angeles, spending his youthful years in Bishop and the San Fernando Valley, and then graduating from Grant High School. He was the son of James Bame and Barbara Wilkes.After 4 years of service in the U.S. Navy, he commenced a long and successful career in the AeroSpace Industry, including Rockwell Industries and Northrup Grunman. For 25 years, while at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, he designed and developed hardware used on NASA missions such as Cassini Mission to Saturn, Hubble Space Telescope, Deep Space 1, Voyager, Mars Exploration Rovers, and the Mars Science Laboratory. David mentored many young people, who are deeply appreciative of his generous sharing of knowledge, thoughtful care, and always positive attitude.David had a great love for the beauty found in Nature, and was a passionate fisherman of the Western trout streams. He widely traveled through many countries of the world, often with a carefully packed rod and reel and a bird species book.Missing him greatly are his daughters, Davida Bame and Devin Tarrant; his son-in-law William Tarrant; his grandchildren, Adrian, Angelina, Jacob, and Gabriel; and his devoted wife Nancy Johnson.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 26, 2019
