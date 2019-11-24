|
David "Doc" Paperny, 68, passed away in Vietnam surrounded by his devoted son Jerry, loving daughter-in-law Dao and 5 grandchildren. Raised in Culver City by Sam & Charlotte (Siegal) Paperny, he attended UCLA Medical School and worked in Honolulu as a Kaiser Pediatrician for many years.David loved Hawaii and embraced its people & culture. He learned to speak Hawaiian, danced & competed in hula dancing for over 40 years.David was a pioneer in adolescent medicine, creating ground-breaking programs, speaking throughout the world, and training medical professionals- especially those in third world countries. A gifted & dedicated doctor to youth, he volunteered at Camp Akiba for many years. He served as camp doctor at diabetes camps, and LGBTQ camps- often donating monies to these important causes. A life-long philanthropist, he was inspired by his parents' legacy & tikkun olam, giving to numerous individuals & organizations throughout the world!He was devoted to his family and friends, and loved visiting them in Los Angeles, the US, or showing them his beloved Hawaii. It is fitting that he is having 3 memorials: Vietnam, Los Angeles & Honolulu. Graveside services are Sunday, November 24 10:00am at Hillside Memorial Park. In addition, Temple Akiba is honoring "Doc" with a special Memorial at Temple Akiba on Monday, November 25th at 6:30pm.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Camp Akiba www.templeakiba.net
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 24, 2019