February 24, 1939 - July 29, 2019 David Richard Hartoch was born and raised in Wichita, Kansas, with his sister, Lynn. He then moved to LA to finish his schooling. When David became interested in the wholesale insurance business, his hard work was obvious as he worked his way up the corporate ladder. In 1993, he served as president of the NAPSLO trade association. He served as president and CEO of Sherwood Insurance Services then served as chairman and CEO of Swett & Crawford from 1997 to 2003, when he retired. David touched so many hearts, in so many ways, throughout his lifetime. All those who met him, loved him. He was a devoted husband and an amazing father. David is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathy, his daughters and spouses, Nicole & Ian, Ashley & Erick, and our beautiful granddaughter, Matilda. Services will be held on Monday, August 5th at 2pm at Valley Oaks Mortuary, 5600 Lindero Canyon Road, Westlake Village. In lieu of flowers, donate to UCLA Neurology Research. There will be no reception after.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019