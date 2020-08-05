1/1
David Ray Morris
David Ray Morris, aka "Dimon", age 48, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 in Culver City, CA. He was born October 2, 1971, in Ashland, David moved to California, where he worked in the Movie & Entertainment business, including, PA, Art department, Master Rigger, Master Carpenter.David is survived by, Cody Klatt (son), Anna Otto (Morris), (sister) an Donna Suhay (wonderful friend) and his family. He will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched. Due to the pandemic there will be no funeral. Cards and Donations can be sent to Anna Otto at 305 Chamberlain Blvd, Fort Pierce, FL 34946. A memorial fund and service will be set at a later date in David's honor.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
