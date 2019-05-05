July 25, 1937 - April 25, 2019 David passed away April 25 at his home in Newport Beach, CA. He was fortunate to a have all of his family present the night he passed. David was born to Robert and Frances (Porter) Kruse. He grew up with his sisters Sharon and Kathryn. David attended Monrovia-Arcadia-Duarte High School , where he excelled at football, earning many awards. David was most notably known for his company Kruse & Son, Inc. Founded by his father Robert, David was the back bone of the company. He began working at the early age of twelve. Growing up, David worked before and after school, as well as weekends, as the company started out. He generously used $1500 he saved over many years from his "legendary" paper route, for much needed capital. Following high school, he attended P.C.C. while he continued to work and play football. He then enrolled at U.C.L.A. and was looking forward to playing until a pre-season injury sidelined him. After a brief stint in the military, David focused on building the family business. He was extremely fond of working with his father, who was also his best friend. Many stories of their early struggles were told with pride, as if the hard times were fun. Over the next few decades, David began raising his own family. Not only working long days, finding time for Indian Guides, Boy Scouts, Brownies and coaching youth sports. Eventually he was able to work less and enjoy his favorite pastime, golf. If he could have played 24 hours a day, he would have. He enjoyed the friendships created on the course, as well as in the card room. In 1997, David married Linda Kruse. He and Linda enjoyed their time in Arcadia, Rancho Santa Fe, Palm Desert, and their recent home in Newport Beach. David is survived by his wife Linda, children Steven (Valerie), Daniel, Elizabeth and Mary, grandchildren Mandi, Brett, Daniele, Mark, Lexie and Kurt. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10 at 10:00. Location will be Live Oak Memorial, 200 W. Duarte Road, Monrovia CA. A celebration of life will follow at San Gabriel Country Club, 11:00. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 5 to May 6, 2019