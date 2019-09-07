|
October 1, 1936 - September 2, 2019 David Roland Margetts, 82, passed away September 2, 2019 in Fort Pierce, FL. He was a 4th grade teacher at the Beverly Vista School, Beverly Hill, CA, for many years until he retired. He also worked part-time for many years at the Gates-Kingsley-Gates Mortuary in Santa Monica, CA. David was predeceased by his parents and a sister. He is survived by his longtime companion and friend, Alan L. Shawler of Fort Pierce, FL. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 7 to Sept. 15, 2019