Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Margetts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Roland Margetts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Roland Margetts Obituary
October 1, 1936 - September 2, 2019 David Roland Margetts, 82, passed away September 2, 2019 in Fort Pierce, FL. He was a 4th grade teacher at the Beverly Vista School, Beverly Hill, CA, for many years until he retired. He also worked part-time for many years at the Gates-Kingsley-Gates Mortuary in Santa Monica, CA. David was predeceased by his parents and a sister. He is survived by his longtime companion and friend, Alan L. Shawler of Fort Pierce, FL. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 7 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.