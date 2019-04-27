Resources More Obituaries for David Nisall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Roland Nisall

Obituary Condolences Flowers January 29, 1926 - April 14, 2019 Age 93, died peacefully on April 14, 2019 surrounded by his family at home in Alhambra after a short illness. He was an extraordinary man who led an extraordinary life.He was a loving and dedicated father to sons Mark, Jeff, daughter in law Yvonne and a loving grandfather to Jacqueline and May.Dad was born on January 29, 1926 in New York City where he resided for many years with his parents and our grandparents, Kalman and Gladys Nisall. After moving to Los Angeles, he attended La Conte Junior High School and Hollywood High School. Upon graduation in 1943, dad enlisted in the United States Navy as a Midshipman at Carroll College in Helena, Montana and later at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Dad was commissioned as an Ensign after completion of Midshipman school in 1945 and was training off the coast of Florida for the invasion of Japan when the war ended. After the war, he helped evacuate the native islanders of Bikini Atoll prior to further testing of the atomic bomb. In 1946, dad entered the Inactive Naval Reserve and was promoted to Lieutenant Junior Grade before his Honorable Discharge in 1958.After his release to the Inactive Naval Reserve, dad attended UCLA and graduated in 1948 with a teaching credential. He was later admitted to law school at the University of Southern California where he graduated fourth in his class with the Order of the Coif in 1952. He subsequently practiced law for 25 years specializing in Civil, Criminal and Family Law. In 1977, dad was elected as a Superior Court Commissioner by the Judges of the Los Angeles Superior Court where he served for 19 years. For 18 of those years, he presided over Department "J" at the Van Nuys Courthouse which was a Family Law Courtroom. Dad was widely respected by both the Bench and the Bar and his retirement dinner at the Sportsman's Lodge in 1996 was attended by nearly 300 members of the legal community including many Judicial Officers. In 1999, he was granted special permission by the County Clerk to conduct a wedding ceremony for Mark and Yvonne as a retired Superior Court Commissioner in Marina Del Rey, California.Dad and our mother Sylvia, who predeceased him in 2007, were married for 59 years. They were longtime residents of Granada Hills and Northridge and moved to Alhambra in the San Gabriel Valley in 2003 after the birth of their granddaughter Jacqueline. Dad and mom traveled the world together but in their later years they enjoyed their time being happy grandparents to our daughters. My father witnessed and participated in many of the incredible events of the 20th and 21st centuries. He leaves us with wonderful memories of accomplishment and a life well lived. Dad was one of the last remaining members of the greatest generation of Americans and the likes of men like him will not be seen again. Dad's ashes will be scattered at sea by the United States Navy with full military honors.Condolences may be sent to the family by email to [email protected] Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries