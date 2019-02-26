September 7, 1922 - February 23, 2019 Following a brief illness, David Rosenfeld, devoted husband and proud father, died peacefully at home and on his terms at age 96 years old. Married for 60 years, he was predeceased by wife Lois who died in 2012. He leaves behind a son, Michael (and his partner Elizabeth "Tigre" Sheets). Dave was the only child of Russian-Jewish immigrants, Jack and Manya Rosenfeld. He was born in New York City in 1922 and grew up in Chicago, a place he loved and returned to visit often. Dave was a proud graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an even prouder military veteran and member of the Greatest Generation, serving in the US Army in the China-Burma-India theatre during World War II. Dave had a passion for being a stockbroker, regularly checking his stocks and watching the market even until the day he died. Spending his entire career in the Westwood branch of Merrill Lynch, Dave worked under a number of CEOs including Don Regan and Dave Komansky. After a long and successful career at Merrill Lynch, he retired as a Vice President and member of the Chairman's Club. Dave and Lois had a love of traveling the world. Together they loved dogs, especially Bagel the Beagle (pre-Mike), followed by a succession of other adored canine pets. Dave enjoyed sailing and fishing as a longtime member of Del Rey Yacht Club. He remained active in the DRYC Men's Book Club and attended Skipper's Luncheons until the time of his death. The family would like to thank his devoted caregivers and neighbors who took wonderful care of Dave, looking after him and making the last years of his life full and comfortable. Burial will be held at Hillside Memorial Park on Wednesday and a celebration of life is being planned for a later date at DRYC for family and friends. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019