More Obituaries for David Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Ross Sr.

David Ross Sr. Obituary
David Ross, Sr., passed away peacefully at his home on March 25, 2020, age 95. He was born in Delhi, Louisiana. He enjoyed fishing, family gatherings and fellowship with Bel-Vue Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by his wife Marguerite Ross and daughter Beverly Freeman. He is survived by his son, David Ross Jr. (Judy), grandchildren Jazmine, Lauren, Madison and Deandre, and 3 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He will be buried at Inglewood Park Cemetery.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
