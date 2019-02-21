Resources More Obituaries for David Sanders Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David S. Sanders

Obituary Condolences Flowers June 27, 1926 - February 12, 2019 David Sanders, a renowned psychiatrist and philanthropist, died February 12th in Los Angeles. He was 92. Dr. Sanders, a graduate of Columbia College and the Long Island College of Medicine, also held a Master's degree in Public Health from Columbia University. He started his medical career as a pediatrician in New York City, and after becoming a psychiatrist, served among other positions as a Director of Psychiatry for the Department of Hospitals of New York and as a Professor of Psychiatry at Columbia University. He moved to Los Angeles in the late 1960s to join his partner Jesse Dukeminier, who was then a Professor of Law at the UCLA School of Law. David's first position in Los Angeles was at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was appointed to run the Psychiatric Residency Program at Cedars Sinai. He retired as Emeritus Attending Psychiatrist from Cedars-Sinai, but also held positions as an Associate Clinical Professor at UCLA and had his own private psychiatry practice for more than 30 years. David was a longtime member of the American Psychiatric Association, where his research helped in the drive to remove homosexuality as a psychiatric disorder from the Diagnosis and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (the DSM). Among his other publications and scholarly works, together with Peter Nardi and Judd Marmor he wrote "Growing Up Before Stonewall" (published in 1994), a collection of background information and interviews providing a valuable history for new activists in the LGBTQ community. David was loved by many for his ability to tell wonderful stories – all of them casting others in a good light – his knowledge and love of modern art and opera, and for his many contributions to the LGBTQ community both in Los Angeles and nationally. David and Jesse were visible role models and leaders in the Los Angeles LGBTQ community from the early 1970s, both because they were a proud, public and happy couple for more than 40 years and because both of them focused their philanthropic efforts on the LGBTQ community. Among their most significant gifts, David and Jesse established the Rand Schrader Chair at the UCLA School of Law in honor of Judge Schrader, a pioneering AIDS and gay rights activist, and an endowed fund to support the work of the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law which focuses on research related to sexual orientation, gender identity law and public policy. They were also longtime supporters of many arts organizations, including the Los Angeles Opera, the Santa Fe Opera, the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Metropolitan Museum of New York. Jesse died in 2003. David's survivors include his sister-in-law and two nieces and his many devoted friends who will miss his warmth, good humor, easy and generous hospitality and his lively, astute and always interesting conversation. There will be no memorial, at David's request. If you wish to honor David's memory, please consider a gift to the ACLU Foundation for use of the National Lesbian and Gay Rights Project, or the American Psychiatric Association for use by the committee on gay and lesbian issues. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019