July 5, 1941 - June 21, 2020 David Waxman, Ed.D. passed after a life well lived. David and his devoted wife Karen were married for 53 years. Living life with integrity, seasoning it with a wicked sense of humor, adding stability through hard work and self-discipline, and building everything on a foundation of loving relationships, David Waxman taught by example. Even Lewy Body Disease did not stop him from setting an example of how to live with purpose and gratitude. David was born in Los Angeles in 1941. He attended UCLA and played basketball for John Wooden. He received his Bachelor and Master degrees from UCLA in physical education. John Wooden had a profound influence on David, as did David's wonderful parents Leo and Iola. David took the lessons he learned from these role models and brought them with him as he coached basketball spending a long stretch as head basketball coach of Riverside Community College. David went back to school at USC and earned his Doctorate in Education. He then worked in administration for a time at R.C.C. and continued to teach physical education. He was honored by induction into the Community College Hall of Fame in 2009 David is survived by his wife Karen, son Kevin, daughter Traci, son-in-law Matt, grandchildren Phinn and Lyra, brother Joe, Joe's wife Barbara, his sister Susan, Karen's sisters Irene and Golda, his nieces, nephews, and in-laws. David's family loved him dearly and are so grateful for his encouragement and investment in their well-being. Donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
