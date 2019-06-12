|
September 1, 1962 - June 7, 2019 Survived by his wife Cheryl Schumacher Wilkin, brothers Douglas (wife Susan), Jonathan and Richard; nephews and niece, Benjamin, Brandon and Annie; and parents Judith and the late Daniel. A graduate of Beverly Hills High, UCSC, UCLA and MBA Cal State Fullerton, he was fascinated with history and authored more than a dozen historical novels. He loved classic movies, reading, research and his manufacturing career. He will be missed every day. Memorial Services at Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills on Wednesday at 3 PM. Donations to Hadassah Southern California, Elana Group.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 12, 2019