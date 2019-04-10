Dean Alan Roth, 73, passed away peacefully in San Marcos, TX on March 15, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family. He is survived by his siblings (David Roth, Dale Cowan, and Bradley Ziff), his children (Jason Roth, Joshua Roth, Alexandria Jones and Gabrielle Roth ), his grandchildren (Maxon, Xander, and Zalen Roth), and his faithful labrador Cooper. He was preceded in death by his Father (Louis Edward Roth), Mother (Sally Breen [Ziff]), and Step-Father (Leonard "Pop" Ziff). Dean had boundless energy and excelled at sports, earning a varsity letter in Tennis at Beverly Hills High in 1962. He enjoyed being outdoors, keeping up with politics, dancing, listening to music, and being with the people he loved. A leader in the Los Angeles Area Commercial Flooring industry since the 1970's, he applied his energy and quick wit towards sales with great success as he traveled the state. It wasn't unusual for him to apply his work motto, "Dean Roth, taking care of business (DR TCB)" to any task. Dean was always ready to lend a hand and received a "Life Saving Commendation" from the Ventura County Fire Department and the State of California in 2012. Dean will be missed for his kindness, generosity, and goofy laugh; for his many inventive whistling techniques, impeccable sense of direction, skills with a tape measure and overall gusto for life.A private Celebration of Life to be held for family and close friends in October 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dean's name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. www.lbda.org/donate Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2019