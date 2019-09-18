|
Dean Hojo Matsubayashi, a passionate and courageous leader, loving and generous family man, warm and compassionate friend, coalition and bridge builder, and the Executive Director of the Little Tokyo Service Center (LTSC) since 2012, passed away at the age of 49 on September 4, 2019, after waging a fierce 15-month battle against glioblastoma of the brain stem. Dean dedicated his life to creating safe and affordable housing and thriving communities for all. Under his leadership, LTSC developed over 1,000 units of housing for those in need and provided social services and child development programs to thousands of seniors, children, and families. His passion for doing good work and a remarkable ability to connect with others gave him the power to move mountains, finally bringing a dream project of LTSC to fruition with the current construction of the LTSC Terasaki Budokan, a multi-purpose recreation center that will rejuvenate Little Tokyo and bring together many in the Japanese American and broader communities of Los Angeles. Dean had a wonderful sense of humor, was charmingly down to earth, and cared deeply for his wife, children, friends and family. He was loved by all who knew him and will be sorely missed. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kim A. Kawaratani; children, Emma and Sei Matsubayashi; parents, Rev. George and Kay Matsubayashi; siblings Craig (Raquel) Matsubayashi, Tina (Howard) Wada, and Erik (Cindy) Matsubayashi; parents-in-law, Yukio & Lilian Kawaratani; sisters-in-law, Joy (Dr. Cary) Cheng and Lynn Kawaratani; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other family, and many friends.Funeral services will be held this Sunday, September 22, 1 pm at LA Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple 815 E. First Street in Los Angeles. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 18, 2019