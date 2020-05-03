Or Copy this URL to Share

April 19, 1941 - April 29, 2020 Dean passed away peacefully in Chandler, AZ, due to complications of COVID-19 and Alzheimer's disease. He was preceded in death by parents Dean A. and Theodora, and brother Ted. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Linda, sons Dean (Chris) and Steve, daughter-in-law Diane, grandchildren Dean J., Tommy, and Caitlin, their mother Aysel, and sister and brother-in-law Sue and Jim Goodman.



