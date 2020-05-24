May 1, 1956 - May 16, 2020 Beloved mother of two, devoted wife, and longtime Santa Monica resident, Deborah Ford passed away the morning of May 16, 2020 at the young age of 64 of sudden natural causes. A transplant to Los Angeles from New England, Debbie embraced Southern California and after 33 years of living here, felt herself a native. The moment she set foot on the Santa Monica beach, she knew it would be her forever home.Debbie was an avid gardener and advocate for nature since youth, having organized the first Earth Day in her hometown. She could often be found in her garden, getting pricked by roses and transforming her yard into a sanctuary for California native plants, birds, and butterflies. Debbie was devoted to teaching visitors about the beauty of Southern California and hosted many travelers within her home. Online, she contributed thousands of trip reports and reviews of both foreign and local destinations to help others plan their perfect getaways. Over the span of several years, she volunteered countless hours with a local animal rescue, and in the process, fostered and found loving homes for over 60 needy dogs. Debbie was a fierce advocate for raising the standard of local infrastructure and education, always fighting to make her city and schools clean, safe, and beautiful. Debbie was a firecracker, who always stood up for herself, her family, and her beliefs. She was a diehard Dodgers fan, gardener, hiker, naturalist, philanthropist, animal lover, global traveler, and most of all, wonderful mother. Her children know how proud she was of them, and how much she loved and was loved in return. Her passion for the natural world was infectious, as evidenced by her daughter becoming a veterinarian and her son becoming a PhD in biology.Debbie will be memorialized through donations to her favorite gardens and charities around the world including the LA County Arboretum and St. George Village Botanical Garden in St. Croix, US Virgin Islands. She is survived by her two children, Aaron and Leah, her husband Mark, her brother Peter and his children, and all those who loved her. She will be missed.



