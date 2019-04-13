Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Caprioni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Gordon Caprioni

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Deborah Gordon Caprioni Obituary
December 19, 1959 - March 31, 2019 Deborah Caprioni, beloved wife of Tom Caprioni, passed away March 31, due to complications from congestive heart failure. They had just celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary. She was the daughter of Sam and Sylvia Gordon, both of whom have passed away, and grew up in Culver City and Rancho Palos Verdes. She is survived by her siblings, Dorothy Shapiro, David Gordon, and Ian Gordon. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and relatives.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.