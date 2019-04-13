Home

Pierce Brothers Valhalla
10621 Victory Blvd
North Hollywood, CA 91606
(818) 763-9121
Deborah Caprioni
Deborah Caprioni
Deborah Gordon Caprioni

Deborah Gordon Caprioni Obituary
December 19, 1959 - March 31, 2019 Deborah Caprioni, beloved wife of Tom Caprioni, passed away March 31, due to complications from congestive heart failure. They had just celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary. She was the daughter of Sam and Sylvia Gordon, both of whom have passed away, and grew up in Culver City and Rancho Palos Verdes. She is survived by her siblings, Dorothy Shapiro, David Gordon, and Ian Gordon. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and relatives.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
