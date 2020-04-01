|
|
August 31, 1949 - March 22, 2020 Deborah Janet Berger, beloved wife, loving mother and grandmother, patron of children's education, and social justice advocate, passed away of natural causes on March 22, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. Her beloved husband of 31 years, Shelly Berger, was at her side. Deborah was born in Webster Grove, Missouri, on August 31, 1949 to the late Ed and Janet Harry. A graduate of Webster Grove High School, she married her (first) husband shortly after high school and devoted her life to raising their dearly loved daughter, Jennifer Shenker Niles. After marrying Shelly Berger, her (second) husband, in New York City 1988. She was an exceptional cook and quite often entertained family, friends, and her husband's colleagues and associates in their home with what some referred to as "talk of the town" dinner parties. Deborah was known for her unique grace, beauty and charm. A wine aficionado, one of her favorite pastimes was to attend the special once a month WOW wine lunches with her husband, Shelly, and join other club members and their wives. Her generous spirit, splendid self-confidence and tough-mindedness were qualities that endeared her to many in civic service circles and beyond. She was a former member of the Board of Directors of the California Chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women. She was also a strong advocate and lover of animals, especially the beloved cats who became part of her and Shelly's lives. Their "cat kids" over the years included Babee, Babee too, Brando, Betty Bacall, and Bogart. Their much loved, and still surviving Barrymore, will sorely miss her cuddles. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Nicholas Harry. Besides her cherished husband, she is survived by her loving daughter, Jennifer Shenker Niles from her first marriage, her sister Kim Harry Bell, her step-children: Linda Berger Bean (Todd Bean), Josh Berger, CBE (Danna Harman), and grandchildren, Reid Bean, Jake Berger and Noah Berger. A private service is being held at Forest Lawn. Burial will be private.The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020