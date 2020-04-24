|
October 29, 1959 - April 18, 2020 Deborah Lynn "DL" Sweet, 60, of Silverado Beach Cities in Redondo Beach, formerly of Hermosa Beach, died Saturday, April 18, from complications due to Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD). Born and raised in Hartford CT, DL went into sales after graduation from Hartwick College (Oneonta NY). The advice from her father, who also was in sales, of "plan your work and work your plan," became her mantra in handling accounts.Moving to California in 1997, DL began to specialize in advertising and branding, first with Staples Promotional Products and then with Halo Branded Solutions. Neighbors in Hermosa Beach may remember the annual sample sale at her home each spring.DL shared her talents with the South Bay community, becoming a certified yoga instructor and teaching at various places including the Hermosa 5-0 Senior Activity Center and Beach Cities Health District, recording medical texts for the blind, and participating in women's business networking groups. She was an enthusiastic believer in the healing power of Young Living Essentials Oils, and was a certified Aroma Freedom Practitioner. A longtime member of the Redondo Beach Spiritual Living Center, she was also a member of Cornerstone Christian Center in Torrance. Though a petite woman, DL had a big heart and fierce determination that kept her working long after the FTD was confirmed. After that diagnosis, she proudly took part in the Southern California Plane Pull fundraising competition several times. DL is survived by her devoted sister, Donna Lynn Sweet of San Diego, CA; brother, Donald W. Sweet of Merrimack, NH; nephew, Brien Sweet of Somerville, MA; niece, Missy Sweet of Maui, HI; aunts, cousins, Phi Sigma Phi sorority sisters, friends and colleagues. She was predeceased by her father Donald E. Sweet in 2005; her mother Dolores Skinner Sweet in 2013; and her beloved pupster, Picasso.Lighthouse Memorials in Torrance is handling the cremation. FTD robbed DL of her wonderful smile, the spark in her blue eyes, her loving hugs, and her ability to speak, but through it all she remained strong in her faith. Donations in her memory to any of the following organizations would be appreciated: Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD), 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406; Cornerstone Christian Center, PO Box 9032, Torrance CA 90508; Hermosa 5-0 Senior Activity Center, 710 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach CA 90254; or Redondo Beach Spiritual Center 907 Knob Hill Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277.A big thank you to the staff at Silverado for taking care of DL this past year. She may have kept you on your toes, but she loved you.The celebration of DL's life will be held at a later date.Namasté and fingerhugs to all who knew her and loved her.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020