Deborah Walton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Lynn Walton

Deborah Lynn Walton Obituary
January 24, 1950 - April 6, 2020 Deborah Weller Walton passed away from complications of Alzheimer's disease. She is survived by husband Terry Walton, mother Helen Weller, sister Elisa Alon, and brother Elliot Weller. She follows her deceased father Stan Weller. Deborah had a BA in archeology from CSUN, was a certified ski instructor for the blind, a strong supporter of the American Indians, a great community volunteer, and a world traveler. A private graveside service will be held Sunday at 10 AM at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery. Donations should be sent in her name to the
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
