November 26, 1973 - March 18, 2020 DeeAnn Michael Alongi, 46, of Toluca Lake, California, died Wednesday, March 18, after a long illness. She is survived by her parents, Claudia and Michael Alongi, of Cathedral City, California, and sister Rachel Hope Alongi, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, along with numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Dee was born in Toledo, Washington. on November 26, 1973. She graduated as co-valedictorian from Toledo High School and received an academic scholarship to Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, earning a BA in politics-environmental studies in 1996. Dee relocated to California where her interest in wine landed her a representative position with Wine Warehouse, Mirassou and Henri's. Her sales skills went on to serve her transfer to Sanofi Aventis, a global biopharmaceutical company. As her illness progressed, her time away from work was used to study everything from politics to philosophy and she became the family encyclopedia. She volunteered and was trained as a court appointed special advocate (CASA) while her health allowed, providing a voice for children in foster care. Dee was blessed with strong and lasting friendships. Friends from high school traveled from Washington to be with her at the end of her life. Because of the Coronavirus services will be postponed. Memorial gifts may be made to CASA of Los Angeles or the Tibetan Nuns Project. The Buddha said, "Even death is not to be feared by one who has lived wisely."
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 24, 2020