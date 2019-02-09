Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kubota Nikkei Mortuary
911 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 749-1449
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Wintersburg Presbyterian Church
2000 N. Fairview St.
Santa Ana, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deen Matsuzawa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deen Matsuzawa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Deen Matsuzawa Obituary
(91), veteran of Korean Conflict, passed away on February 2, 2019 in Cypress, CA. He is survived by his wife, Toshiko Matsuzawa; son, Dene (Marci) Matsuzawa; grandson, Maverick; sister, Marye Kimoto; sisters-in-law, Yoshiko (Jim) Yahiro and Yoko Yamachika; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:30AM at Wintersburg Presbyterian Church, 2000 N. Fairview St., Santa Ana. Family requests Aloha/casual attire. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kubota Nikkei Mortuary
Download Now