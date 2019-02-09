|
(91), veteran of Korean Conflict, passed away on February 2, 2019 in Cypress, CA. He is survived by his wife, Toshiko Matsuzawa; son, Dene (Marci) Matsuzawa; grandson, Maverick; sister, Marye Kimoto; sisters-in-law, Yoshiko (Jim) Yahiro and Yoko Yamachika; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:30AM at Wintersburg Presbyterian Church, 2000 N. Fairview St., Santa Ana. Family requests Aloha/casual attire. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 9, 2019