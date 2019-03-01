August 11, 1922 - February 3, 2019 Deirdre Kirchner, née Wilkinson, passed away peacefully at her home in Arcadia on February 3, 2019. She was predeceased by her adored husband of 67 years, Werner, who died in 2008. She is survived by her loving son Christopher. Deirdre was born into an English literary family, and her father was the scholar and writer Louis Wilkinson. She was educated at boarding schools in England, including Bedales. Her early employment included that of an editor at Readers Digest in London. In 1942 she met the love of her life, Werner, a Polish Spitfire pilot in the RAF, and they were married shortly thereafter. With their son Christopher they immigrated to America in 1947 where Werner completed his studies at MIT. They then moved to California where Werner pursued a renowned career in aerospace and ballistic missile engineering. Deirdre was an avid gardener in the English country style, and the gardens at her homes in Sacramento and Arcadia were widely admired. She was a writer of great wit and charm evident in her prolific letters and journals. She was a marvelous cook specializing in French cuisine. Deirdre was a woman of extraordinary beauty, wit, and charm which she demonstrated unselfconsciously throughout her long life. Those who were fortunate enough to have known her became captivated by the sheer presence of her outward and inward beauty, kindness and generosity of spirit. Deirdre will be remembered at a Celebration of Life with family and close friends being planned at a later date. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2019