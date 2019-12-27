|
|
December 3, 1926 - December 24, 2019 Della Gold, 93, passed away on December 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was generous, kind, open-hearted, and selfless. She saw only the sparkle in life and overlooked the flaws.Della was born in Ensenada, Mexico, after her family immigrated from Russia to escape anti-Semitic persecution. Her family in Mexico had very little, but she thrived and always saw the best in any situation. She moved to San Diego with her family in 1945 and reveled in her new life in America.She met the love of her life, Lowell Gold, in 1955, and they were married for 62 amazing years. Raising their children became her passion. She was a fantastic cook and entertainer, and she loved family vacations. Her home was always a place for people to feel celebrated and loved. When her seven grandchildren arrived, she welcomed them joyfully into her life and cherished them dearly. Nothing made her happier than going shopping with her grandchildren or having grandchildren stay overnight at her house, where she could ply them with chocolate-chip cookies.She loved her friends, with whom she traveled, shopped, and, most importantly, played games of Pan and Mahjong. Through playing these games for so many decades, she developed life-long friendships that enriched her life. She also loved spending time with her wonderful nieces and nephews.Della had boundless energy, and her heart was overflowing with so much love and care for all of her family and friends. She was a role model to her children and grandchildren and all those who knew her. Della was predeceased by her husband Lowell, her parents Abe and Lisa, and her siblings Henry and Harriet. She is survived by her children Marc (Cheryl), Melanie Gold (Kennedy Gammage), Leslie Gold Meakin (Marcus); her brother Jack Komar; her grandchildren, Lisa Gold Faguet (Alex), Rochelle (Danny Valdez), Matthew Meakin, Justin (Sophia), Oliver Meakin, Seth Meakin, and Benjamin Gold Gammage; and her great-grandson, Austin Lev Faguet. Services will be held at Groman Eden Mortuary on Friday, December 27.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019