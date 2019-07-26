|
August 5, 1919 - February 17, 1985 Not forgotten by his five sons and oldest granddaughter, 100 years ago today, Delmer was born in Montrose, CO. Growing up on ranches, graduating from CU Boulder, serving as a major in the Army Air Corps' 404 Fighter Squadron in WWII, marrying Garland Lanier Stevenson in MS, raising their sons in Denver, moving with them to CA in 1966, he spent his last years in La Puente. His life was an adventure as a Gower Oil Co. landman in CO and WY, then manager of Union Pacific's vast mineral resources. And, though gone since 1985, he is still missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 26 to Aug. 5, 2019