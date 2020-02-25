|
September 20, 1926 - February 18, 2020 Louise was born in Danville, IL, to Orville Butler and Delona Feezor in 1926. She was the second of four children, older brother Wiley Morton and younger sisters Vivian and Evelyn Marie. She attended Danville High School. Shortly after graduation, she met and married Claude McWhorter and moved to Pomona then Whitter in CA. She thrived as a housewife and mother to three sons, Claude Lee, Mark Wayne and Orville Dean. She loved going to the beach, camping, boating, picnicking, attending church and visiting relatives. During this time, she became a grandmother, doting on her 4 granddaughters LeAnn, Kristi, Jenny and Brandi. Claude passed away after 25 years of marriage. During the following year, she met and wed Lew Gilliam Schroeder and enjoyed a very comfortable lifestyle, dining out, dancing, fashionable clothing, and arranging family get-togethers while living in Houston, TX, Sausalito, Brentwood and Huntington Beach, CA. Lew passed away after 45 years of marriage. Family was everything to Louise. She was very proud of her husbands and sons, daughters-in-law Robin and Janet, granddaughters, 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter. She enjoyed holidays, birthdays and pool parties with them, sipping on a nice glass of wine and even smoking the occasional cigar. Sadly, Louise became a victim of Alzheimer's in 2008 and eventually needed to be moved to an Alzheimer's facility in Garden Grove, CA, in 2015. It was a difficult time for all to see her lose her memory of her loved ones and the ability to speak. She eventually passed away in 2020 at the age of 93. Louise had survived all members of her family including her two youngest sons.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020