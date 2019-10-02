|
|
With sadness, her family announces that Delores Nelms passed away on September 13, 2019. Dee was the daughter of Vina Page and Anthony Luna, and was a lifelong resident of Los Angeles. Dee will be remembered for her generosity, her extraordinary beauty and style, and her adventurous spirit which led her to travel the world. She was preceded in death by her husband and daughter, Tom and Linda Nelms. She will be missed by her family and friends, whose worlds are less magical without her. In lieu of flowers, Dee would ask you to make a donation to St. Jude's in her memory.
