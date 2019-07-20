November 20, 1944 - May 26, 2019 Delos was larger than life, a renaissance swashbuckler accidentally born into the 20th century. He was brilliant, articulate, interested in everything and sometimes devastatingly funny. You could love him or hate him, but never ignore him. Delos mother, Deloise ( "Bobbe") Emmons and father Clayton Lee ("Teddy") Burwell 's WWII marriage did not last. He grew up with his mother, stepfather Hillyer ("Pete") Brown Jr. and siblings in Los Altos, CA. At Los Altos High he was a star student and football player and at Stanford was a starting offensive guard, graduating with a degree in economics. With Teddy's support he then attended George Washington University Law School. Delos was a Deputy DA for Los Angeles County for 7 years, becoming a key prosecutor in the Career Criminal Unit. He then became a trial partner with Haight, Dickson, Brown & Bonesteel in Santa Monica. There he met Marguerite, whom he married in 1990 and who became his life and law partner. In the early 1990s Delos and Haight partner David Peterson founded Brown & Peterson, and later, with Marguerite, founded Brown, Brown & Klass, emphasizing civil defense and insurance coverage law. Delos practiced law until 2015, when serious illness forced his retirement. Delos was exceptionally creative, often seeing solutions others did not. This led to his handling many unique or difficult cases, which some came to call "D. Brown cases." He was an expert at using experts and consultants. He was a superb jury trial lawyer, often using humor to persuade. He fiercely protected his clients, with one opposing party calling him a "rottweiler in a blazer."Delos loved life. He loved dinner parties and vodka, traveling to Italy, art, jokes with friends, playing handball and golf, working out, rock & roll, Italian food, red wine, movies, football and boxing, cookies, ice cream and reading. Most of all he loved practicing law, he loved his friends and his sisters, and he loved Marguerite. He made our lives better and far, far more fun by being here. We are celebrating his life on August 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Pepperdine University's Raitt Recital Hall. In lieu of flowers, Marguerite asks that you contact an old friend and have a good meal and a great talk. Delos' friends' calls and visits meant the world to him. Marguerite also thanks Dr. Jeremy Rudnick, Dr. Ray M. Chu, their staffs, and all who helped us at Cedars Sinai Hospital for their wonderful care and support. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 20 to July 21, 2019