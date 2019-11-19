|
|
September 6, 1926 - November 12, 2019 Delphia Mae Thomas passed away in her home in Carthay Square peacefully on November 12, 2019 at the age of 93. Delphia was born September 6, 1926 in Corsicana, Texas, to David Packer and Daisy Wade. She attended Jackson High School where she met her future husband, Herbert Lee Thomas. Delphia would give birth to Herbert Vernon Thomas and Reginald Packer Thomas before moving to Los Angeles in 1951. In 1956 they had a third child, a daughter – Victoria Sharon Thomas. A devout Christian, Delphia joined Trinity Baptist Church in 1956 and would become a regular fixture, mentoring hundreds of children as a Sunday School teacher for decades to come. Her deep spirituality colored how she saw the world, and her role in it, which she believed was to serve and help people of all backgrounds. Delphia also worked for over 20 years to become one of the top salesmen in the country for World Book Encyclopedia. She is survived by her three children, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, her devoted caregiver of 13 years Ron, and the countless friends and acquaintances who will miss her in ways we can't express. To know her was to love her. Funeral to be held at: Trinity Baptist Church 2010 West Jefferson Blvd. Los Angeles, California 90018 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 11:00 am
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019