Delphia Neely Richards
March 17, 1925 - May 17, 2020 Preceded in death by: Husband, Blenford Alva Richards, Daughter, Judith Cheryl Bolick,Grandson, Chase Dean RichardsSurvived by: Son, Robin Dean RichardsGranddaughters; Shannon, Lexi, Taylor and CaylaGreat Grandchildren, Claire Neely, Carson Ben, Griffin, Leven, Ellis and Archer"Gaga" AKA "Nana" was devoted to her family always. She worked hard to show her support of her family. She was proud of every accomplishment of all of us. She loved to make everything beautiful. She was beautiful.

Published in Los Angeles Times on May 20, 2020.
