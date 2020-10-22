Delphine BaptistaIHM

August 29, 1924 - September 29, 2020 The daughter of Manuel and Mary Baptista, Delphine grew up in Selma,and San Luis Obispo California with her four sisters and three brothers. Delphine spent her final years in Visalia,California.Delphine entered the Immaculate Heart Community in 1945 with enthusiasm that never wavered. She thought the novitiate in Montecito was "a bit of heaven. " After the novitiate she was assigned to teach first grade at St. Vibiana's in the heart of Los Angeles. Here she was met by an unusually large class of active six year olds who outnumbered all the available desks. It took all of her creative abilities to meet this first of many challenges to come her way in a successful teaching career of 44 years. She met them all in the same way-- competently and quietly. Delphine developed into an expert educator specializing in the difficult primary grades in schools throughout the Central Valley of California. Her patience, love, and ingenuity made her a second mother to the little ones. As years passed, many sisters came to her for advice and suggestions with their own challenges.She was one of 600 Community members who met the challenges of the Second Vatican Council which called for religious renewal. In 1970, she joined us in creating our new Immaculate Heart Community, now 50 years old. In retirement, Delphine relished travel, opera, ballet and visiting friends. We saw her knitting, crocheting, gardening and always with an eye to help those in need. We enjoyed our visits with her in the leisure world community and remember her having fun at our annual celebrations and jubilees. She was a great gift to us and the world.Delphine lived our motto: Love binds us together.